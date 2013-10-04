MUMBAI, Oct 4 The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off price for 7.28 percent 2019 bonds at 93.96 rupees, yielding 8.6491 percent, much below Reuters poll of 8.7509 percent. The RBI set cut-off price for the 10-year benchmark 7.16 percent 2023 bonds at 90.71 rupees or 8.5969 percent, in line with the poll forecast of 8.6068 percent. The central bank set a cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bonds at 92.58 rupees, yielding 9.1514 percent, much below the poll forecast of 9.2088 percent. The central bank set a cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bonds at 90.45 rupees, yielding 9.2486 percent, lower than the poll forecast of 9.2573 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)