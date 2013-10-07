MUMBAI, Oct 7 India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) of government bonds on Oct. 11, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. India will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds and 60 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds. It will also sell 30 billion rupees of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds, and 20 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. ($1=61.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)