BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
MUMBAI Oct 11 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell government bonds through outright open market operations in the week to Oct. 4, it said in a release on Friday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors