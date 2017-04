MUMBAI Oct 25 The Reserve Bank of India did not buy or sell any bonds under open market operations (OMOs) in week to Oct. 18, it said in a release on Friday.

The central bank had bought 99.74 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) of government bonds through OMO in the week to earlier. ($1 = 61.6 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)