* India raises 140 billion rupees at bond auction - cbank * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.12 percent 2020 bond at 96.25 rupees, yield at 8.8476 percent; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.24 percent 2027 bond at 93.73 rupees, yield at 9.0609 percent; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 9.20 percent 2030 bond at 100.92 rupees, yield at 9.0895 percent; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.83 percent 2041 bond at 96.39 rupees, yield at 9.1903 percent; fully sold * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: