MUMBAI Dec 30 The Reserve Bank of India extended the issuance of consumer price inflation indexed bonds till March 31, 2014 from Dec 31, 2013, it said on Monday.

The issuance can be closed earlier than March 31 with a prior notice, the RBI added.

The Indian government started selling these retail bonds through banks from Dec 23. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)