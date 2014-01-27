Jan 27 The Reserve Bank of India: * India to sell 140 billion rupees ($2.24 billion) of bonds on Jan. 31 * India to sell 30 billion rupees of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2027 bonds * India to sell 20 billion rupees of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2042 bonds($1 = 62.4900 Indian rupees)