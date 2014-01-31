MUMBAI Jan 31 The Reserve Bank of India bought 94.77 billion rupees ($1.51 billion) in government bonds through outright open market operations in the week to Jan. 24, it said in a release on Friday.

It had not bought or sold any bonds through OMOs in the prior week. ($1 = 62.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)