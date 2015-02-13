BRIEF-Crest Ventures sets dividend at 0.50 rupees/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of inr 0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 (Reuters) -
* RBI: Cut-off price for 8.27 percent 2020 bond at 102.34 rupees-traders
* Cut-off price for 8.60 percent 2028 bond at 107.3 rupees-traders
* Cut-off price for 8.17 percent 2044 bond at 105.56 rupees-traders
* Cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 105.28 rupees-traders
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago