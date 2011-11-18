* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

* Results due after 2:30 p.m.

MUMBAI, Nov 18 India may sell the 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 99.82 rupees yielding 8.8166 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders showed.

The government is selling 130 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds.

The 2018 bonds may fetch 94.92 rupees or a yield of 8.8861 percent, and the 2027 bonds may be sold at 93.00 rupees or a yield of 9.1217 percent, the poll showed. ---------------------------------------------------------------

Following are the detailed results of the poll: Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2018 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Nov. 21, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 94.92 rupees (8.8861 percent) Average forecast : 94.93 rupees (8.8849 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.05 rupees (8.8581 percent) Lowest Forecast : 94.80 rupees (8.9120 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Nov. 21, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 99.82 rupees (8.8166 percent) Average forecast : 99.78 rupees (8.8230 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.90 rupees (8.8043 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.60 rupees (8.8503 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2027 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Nov. 21, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 93.00 rupees (9.1217 percent) Average forecast : 93.05 rupees (9.1148 percent) Highest Forecast : 94.00 rupees (8.9956 percent) Lowest Forecast : 92.80 rupees (9.1471 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)