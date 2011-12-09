* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
* Results due after 2:30 p.m.
* Cut-off yield for 2017 federal bond forecast at 8.5027 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2020 federal bond forecast at 92.50
rupees
* Cut-off yield for 2024 federal bond forecast at 8.6668 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2041 federal bond forecast at 8.85 pct
coupon
MUMBAI, Dec 9 India may sell the 7.99
percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 97.75 rupees yielding 8.5027
percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders
showed.
The government is selling 130 billion rupees of bonds. It
will sell 20 billion rupees of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds and 2020
floating rate bonds, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 and
30 billion rupees of new 30 year 2041 bonds.
The 2020 floating rate bonds may fetch 92.50 rupees and the
2024 bonds may be sold at 103.70 rupees or a yield of 8.6668
percent, the poll showed. The 2041 bond may see a coupon being
set at 8.85 percent.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
Bond : 7.99 pct 2017 bond
Maturity date : July 9, 2017
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2011
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 97.75 rupees (8.5027 percent)
Average forecast : 97.87 rupees (8.4756 percent)
Highest Forecast : 98.25 rupees (8.3870 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 97.55 rupees (8.5492 percent)
Bond : 2020 floating rate bond
Maturity date : Dec 21, 2020
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2011
Number of poll respondents: 6
Median forecast : 92.50 rupees
Average forecast : 92.45 rupees
Highest Forecast : 92.70 rupees
Lowest Forecast : 92.00 rupees
Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond
Maturity date : Nov 14, 2024
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2011
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 103.70 rupees (8.6668 percent)
Average forecast : 103.70 rupees (8.6663 percent)
Highest Forecast : 103.85 rupees (8.6478 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 103.52 rupees (8.6897 percent)
Bond : New 30-year 2041 bond
Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2011
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 8.85 percent
Average forecast : 8.85 percent
Highest Forecast : 8.87 percent
Lowest Forecast : 8.83 percent
