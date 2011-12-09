* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. * Results due after 2:30 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2017 federal bond forecast at 8.5027 pct * Cut-off yield for 2020 federal bond forecast at 92.50 rupees * Cut-off yield for 2024 federal bond forecast at 8.6668 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 federal bond forecast at 8.85 pct coupon MUMBAI, Dec 9 India may sell the 7.99 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 97.75 rupees yielding 8.5027 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 130 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 20 billion rupees of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds and 2020 floating rate bonds, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 and 30 billion rupees of new 30 year 2041 bonds. The 2020 floating rate bonds may fetch 92.50 rupees and the 2024 bonds may be sold at 103.70 rupees or a yield of 8.6668 percent, the poll showed. The 2041 bond may see a coupon being set at 8.85 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: Bond : 7.99 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2017 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.75 rupees (8.5027 percent) Average forecast : 97.87 rupees (8.4756 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.25 rupees (8.3870 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.55 rupees (8.5492 percent) Bond : 2020 floating rate bond Maturity date : Dec 21, 2020 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 6 Median forecast : 92.50 rupees Average forecast : 92.45 rupees Highest Forecast : 92.70 rupees Lowest Forecast : 92.00 rupees Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov 14, 2024 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.70 rupees (8.6668 percent) Average forecast : 103.70 rupees (8.6663 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.85 rupees (8.6478 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.52 rupees (8.6897 percent) Bond : New 30-year 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 12, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 8.85 percent Average forecast : 8.85 percent Highest Forecast : 8.87 percent Lowest Forecast : 8.83 percent (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)