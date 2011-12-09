MUMBAI, Dec 9 India's central bank bought 58.54 billion rupees of debt, while it sold 740 million rupees of bonds in the week to Dec. 2, it said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. It had bought 102.59 billion rupees and sold 8.14 billion rupees of bonds in the week to Nov. 25, the supplement showed. (Reporting Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)