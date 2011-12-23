* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 0500 GMT to 0700 GMT * Results due after 0900 GMT * Cut-off yield for 2018 federal bond forecast at 8.4398 pct * Cut-off yield for 2021 federal bond forecast at 8.4057 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 federal bond forecast at 8.6496 pct MUMBAI, Dec 23 India is expected to sell 7.83 percent bonds maturing in 2018 at 97.05 rupees, yielding 8.4398 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 120 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of bonds. It will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 50 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. The 2021 bonds are expected to fetch 102.53 rupees for a yield of 8.4057 percent, while the 2030 bonds are expected to go for 102.95 rupees, yielding 8.6496 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2018 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 26, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.05 rupees (8.4398 percent) Average forecast : 97.07 rupees (8.4367 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.25 rupees (8.3975 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.00 rupees (8.4504 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 percent 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021 Sale Amount : 50 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 26, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.53 rupees (8.4057 percent) Average forecast : 102.56 rupees (8.4013 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.85 rupees (8.3576 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.45 rupees (8.4169 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 26, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.95 rupees (8.6496 percent) Average forecast : 103.05 rupees (8.6387 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.80 rupees (8.5601 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.88 rupees (8.6570 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1=52.7 rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)