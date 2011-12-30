* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 0500 GMT to 0700 GMT * Results due after 0900 GMT * Cut-off yield for 2017 federal bond forecast at 8.5484 pct * Cut-off yield for 2024 federal bond forecast at 8.7287 pct * Cut-off yield for 2027 federal bond forecast at 8.7994 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 federal bond forecast at 8.8291 pct Dec 30 India is expected to sell 7.99 percent bonds maturing in 2017 at 97.58 rupees, yielding 8.5484 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government will sell 30 billion rupees ($562.85 million)each of 7.99 percent 2017 bonds, 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds, as well as 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds. The 2024 bonds are expected to fetch 103.20 rupees for a yield of 8.7287 percent, the 2027 bonds are expected to go for 95.60 rupees, yielding 8.7994 percent and the 2041 bonds are likely to be sold at 100 rupees, yielding 8.8291 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.99 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2017 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 2, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.58 rupees (8.5484 percent) Average forecast : 97.53 rupees (8.5597 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.80 rupees (8.4969 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.33 rupees (8.6071 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 percent 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov.14, 2024 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 2, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.20 rupees (8.7287 percent) Average forecast : 103.23 rupees (8.7243 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.40 rupees (8.7031 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.10 rupees (8.7415 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2027 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 2, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.60 rupees (8.7994 percent) Average forecast : 95.65 rupees (8.7930 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.20 rupees (8.7262 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.35 rupees (8.8301 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 2, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.00 rupees (8.8291 percent) Average forecast : 99.95 rupees (8.8335 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.30 rupees (8.8005 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.50 rupees (8.8770 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 53.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Phatak & Archana Narayan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)