* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 0500 GMT to 0630 GMT

* Results due after 2:30 p.m. (0900 GMT

* 2020 bond cut-off price seen at 100.10 rupees; yld 8.1705 pct

* 2024 bond cut-off price seen at 105.87 rupees; yld 8.3772 pct

* 2027 bond cut-off price seen at 98.44 rupees; yld 8.4615 pct

* 2041 bond cut-off price seen at 101.85 rupees; yld 8.6549 pct

MUMBAI, June 22 India may sell the 9.15 percent 2024 bonds at 8.3772 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders showed.

The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024, 20 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2027 bonds, and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds each.

The 2020 bonds may fetch 100.10 rupees, or a yield of 8.1705 percent, and the 2027 bonds may be sold at 98.44 rupees, yielding 8.4615 percent.

The 2041 bonds may be sold at 101.85 rupees, or a yield of 8.6549 percent.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : June 25, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.10 rupees (8.1705 percent) Average forecast : 100.09 rupees (8.1716 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.15 rupees (8.1615 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.00 rupees (8.1885 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov 14, 2024 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : June 25, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 105.87 rupees (8.3772 percent) Average forecast : 105.86 rupees (8.3779 percent) Highest Forecast : 106.00 rupees (8.3609 percent) Lowest Forecast : 105.75 rupees (8.3924 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sep 21, 2027 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : June 25, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.44 rupees (8.4615 percent) Average forecast : 98.44 rupees (8.4618 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.55 rupees (8.4484 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.35 rupees (8.4723 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : June 25, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.85 rupees (8.6549 percent) Average forecast : 101.98 rupees (8.6433 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.10 rupees (8.5401 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.75 rupees (8.6642 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Madhura Karnik and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)