MUMBAI, June 29 India may sell a new 5-year
paper at 8.06 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of
10 traders showed.
The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds
including 40 billion rupees of a new 5-yr paper. It
will also sell 70 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, and
20 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.33 percent
2036 bonds each.
The 2022 bonds, which Reuters will start considering as
India's benchmark from Monday, may be sold at 99.99 rupees, or a
yield of 8.1502 percent. The 2030 bonds may be sold at 103.50
rupees, yielding 8.5870 percent.
The 2036 bonds may be sold at 96.97 rupees, or a yield of
8.6303 percent.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : New 5-year bond
Maturity date : July 03, 2017
Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : July 03, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 8.06 percent
Average forecast : 8.05 percent
Highest Forecast : 8.10 percent
Lowest Forecast : 8.01 percent
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond
Maturity date : June 11, 2022
Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : July 03, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 07
Median forecast : 99.99 rupees (8.1502 percent)
Average forecast : 99.99 rupees (8.1506 percent)
Highest Forecast : 100.10 rupees(8.1338 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 99.80 rupees (8.1785 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond
Maturity date : Dec 05, 2030
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : July 03, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 07
Median forecast : 103.50 rupees (8.5870 percent)
Average forecast : 103.54 rupees (8.5831 percent)
Highest Forecast : 103.66 rupees (8.5700 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 103.40 rupees (8.5977 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond
Maturity date : June 07, 2036
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : July 03, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 07
Median forecast : 96.97 rupees (8.6303 percent)
Average forecast : 96.90 rupees (8.6379 percent)
Highest Forecast : 97.10 rupees (8.6171 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 96.50 rupees (8.6784 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
