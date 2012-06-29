* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 0500 GMT to 0630 GMT

* Cut-off on new 5-yr bond seen at 8.06 pct

* 2022 bond cut-off price seen at 99.99 rupees; yld 8.1502 pct

* 2030 bond cut-off price seen at 103.50 rupees; yld 8.5870 pct

* 2036 bond cut-off price seen at 96.97 rupees; yld 8.6303 pct

MUMBAI, June 29 India may sell a new 5-year paper at 8.06 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds including 40 billion rupees of a new 5-yr paper. It will also sell 70 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, and 20 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.33 percent 2036 bonds each.

The 2022 bonds, which Reuters will start considering as India's benchmark from Monday, may be sold at 99.99 rupees, or a yield of 8.1502 percent. The 2030 bonds may be sold at 103.50 rupees, yielding 8.5870 percent.

The 2036 bonds may be sold at 96.97 rupees, or a yield of 8.6303 percent.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : New 5-year bond Maturity date : July 03, 2017 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 03, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 8.06 percent Average forecast : 8.05 percent Highest Forecast : 8.10 percent Lowest Forecast : 8.01 percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 03, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 07 Median forecast : 99.99 rupees (8.1502 percent) Average forecast : 99.99 rupees (8.1506 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.10 rupees(8.1338 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.80 rupees (8.1785 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec 05, 2030 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 03, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 07 Median forecast : 103.50 rupees (8.5870 percent) Average forecast : 103.54 rupees (8.5831 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.66 rupees (8.5700 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.40 rupees (8.5977 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : June 07, 2036 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 03, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 07 Median forecast : 96.97 rupees (8.6303 percent) Average forecast : 96.90 rupees (8.6379 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.10 rupees (8.6171 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.50 rupees (8.6784 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Madhura Karnik, Shamik Paul and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)