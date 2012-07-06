* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 0500 GMT to 0630 GMT

* Cut-off on new 14-yr bond seen at 8.37 pct

* 2020 bond cut-off price seen at 99.82 rupees; yld 8.2229 pct

* 2032 bond cut-off price seen at 97.25 rupees; yld 8.5706 pct

* 2041 bond cut-off price seen at 101.85 rupees; yld 8.6543 pct

MUMBAI, July 6 India may sell a new 14-year paper at 8.37 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 14 traders showed.

The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds including 60 billion rupees of a new 14-year paper. It will also sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

The 2020 bonds may fetch 99.82 rupees, or a yield of 8.2229 percent, and the 2032 bonds may be sold at 97.25 rupees, yielding 8.5706 percent.

The 2041 bonds may be sold at 101.85 rupees, or a yield of 8.6543 percent.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : New 14-year bond Maturity date : July 09, 2026 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 09, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 14 Median forecast : 8.3725 percent Average forecast : 8.3735 percent Highest Forecast : 8.4000 percent Lowest Forecast : 8.3500 percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 09, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 14 Median forecast : 99.82 rupees (8.2229 percent) Average forecast : 99.74 rupees (8.2360 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.90 rupees (8.2075 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.80 rupees (8.4080 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 09, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 13 Median forecast : 97.25 rupees (8.5706 percent) Average forecast : 97.36 rupees (8.5587 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.65 rupees (8.4204 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.50 rupees (8.6524 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 09, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 14 Median forecast : 101.85 rupees (8.6543 percent) Average forecast : 101.98 rupees (8.6425 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.00 rupees (8.5486 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.65 rupees (8.6730 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Madhura Karnik, Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)