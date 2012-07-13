* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. * Cut-off price on 2022 bond seen at 100.13 rupees, yld 8.1295 pct * Cut-off price on 2017 bond seen at 100.15 rupees, yld 8.0315 pct * Cut-off price on 2030 bond seen at 104.30 rupees, yld 8.5017 pct * Cut-off price on 2036 bond seen at 97.48 rupees, yld 8.5788 pct MUMBAI, July 13 India may sell the benchmark 8.15 percent bond maturing in 2022 at 100.13 rupees yielding 8.1295 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders showed. The government is selling 160 billion rupees ($2.86 billion) of bonds including 40 billion rupees of 8.07 percent 2017 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, and 30 billion rupees each of 8.97 percent 2030 and 8.33 percent 2036 bonds. The 2017 bonds may fetch 100.15 rupees, or a yield of 8.0315 percent, and the 2030 bonds may be sold at 104.30 rupees, or a yield of 8.5017 percent. The longer-tenor 8.33 percent 2036 percent bond may command 97.48 rupees yielding 8.5788 percent, the poll showed. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.13 rupees (8.1295 percent) Average forecast : 100.12 rupees (8.1296 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.25 rupees (8.1109 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.05 rupees (8.1407 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017 bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 100.15 rupees (8.0315 percent) Average forecast : 100.16 rupees (8.0299 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.25 rupees (8.0067 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.05 rupees (8.0563 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec 05, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.30 rupees (8.5017 percent) Average forecast : 104.29 rupees (8.5032 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.50 rupees (8.4807 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.07 rupees (8.5259 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : June 7, 2036 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 16, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.48 rupees (8.5788 percent) Average forecast : 97.38 rupees (8.5883 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.65 rupees (8.5611 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.00 rupees (8.6270 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)