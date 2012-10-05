* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due post noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield for 2020 federal bond forecast at 8.20 pct * Cut-off yield for 2025 federal bond forecast at 8.20 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 federal bond forecast at 8.42 pct MUMBAI, Oct 5 India may sell the 8.19 percent bonds maturing in 2020 at 99.90 rupees yielding 8.2047 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders showed. The government is selling 130 billion rupees of bonds in the first auction of the fiscal second half that ends in March. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 8, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 99.90 rupees (8.2047 percent) Average forecast : 99.91 rupees (8.2029 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.98 rupees (8.1899 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.88 rupees (8.2085 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 8, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 99.98 rupees (8.2018 percent) Average forecast : 99.93 rupees (8.2081 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.04 rupees (8.1942 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.75 rupees (8.2310 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 8, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 104.40 rupees (8.4209 percent) Average forecast : 104.43 rupees (8.4183 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.63 rupees (8.4004 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.30 rupees (8.4298 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by India Markets Team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)