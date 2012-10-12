* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due post noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield for 2017-July federal bond forecast at 8.14 pct * Cut-off yield for 2022 federal bond forecast at 8.17 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 federal bond forecast at 8.40 pct MUMBAI, Oct 12 India may sell the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.85 rupees yielding 8.1701 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders showed. The government is selling 130 billion rupees of bonds in the first auction of the fiscal second half that ends in March. The poll was conducted before the release of August industrial output data. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct July 2017 bond Maturity date : July 03, 2017 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 15, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 99.70 rupees (8.1427 percent) Average forecast : 99.69 rupees (8.1456 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.73 rupees (8.1349 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.67 rupees (8.1505 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 15, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 99.85 rupees (8.1701 percent) Average forecast : 99.86 rupees (8.1679 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.98 rupees (8.1504 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.80 rupees (8.1777 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 05, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Oct. 15, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 105.24 rupees (8.4002 percent) Average forecast : 105.24 rupees (8.4002 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.30 rupees (8.3939 percent) Lowest Forecast : 105.10 rupees (8.4148 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat & Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)