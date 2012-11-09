* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield on 2020 federal bond forecast at 8.23 pct * Cut-off yield on 2025 federal bond forecast at 8.28 pct * Cut-off yield on 2041 federal bond forecast at 8.40 pct MUMBAI, Nov 9 India may sell the 8.20 percent bonds maturing in 2025 at 99.35 rupees yielding 8.2810 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. India will sell 130 billion rupees of bonds including 70 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds and 30 billion rupees each of 8.19 percent July 2020 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct July 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan. 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.79 rupees (8.2267 percent) Average forecast : 99.78 rupees (8.2276 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.82 rupees (8.2202 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.70 rupees (8.2426 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : Sept. 24, 2025 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.35 rupees (8.2810 percent) Average forecast : 99.36 rupees (8.2804 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.48 rupees (8.2643 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.22 rupees (8.2977 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 12, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.68 rupees (8.3963 percent) Average forecast : 104.59 rupees (8.4043 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.70 rupees (8.3946 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.30 rupees (8.4302 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)