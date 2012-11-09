MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Nov 9 With consumer prices at elevated levels, India's central bank supports the issuance of inflation-indexed bonds because these would ultimately help in containing inflationary expectations, an official said, after it issued such a bond 15 years ago.

The appetite for such bonds may have increased now, given inflation is running higher than the historical trend, Deepak Mohanty, executive director at the Reserve Bank of India, said in a speech on Friday.

"The issuance of such bonds could signal the firm commitment for containing inflation and thereby, inflation expectations as well," he said.

The headline inflation rate, based on the wholesale price index, climbed to 7.8 percent in September, its highest level since November last year, due to rising fuel prices.

The government, which has to give approval to the issuance of bonds, said it was looking at the feasibility of such an inflation-linked bond.

"It will be more of an instrument to diversify the investors' holdings. We are looking at just the feasibility of such a bond. So the initial issuance will be very small," an official with direct knowledge told Reuters.

The RBI had issued inflation-linked bonds in 1997, but there was no subsequent issue due to lack of investor interest, Mohanty said. (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)