MUMBAI Nov 15 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.82 billion) of t-bills on Nov. 21, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

New Delhi will sell 50 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills, and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, the central bank said. ($1 = 54.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)