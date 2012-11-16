* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yield on July 2017 federal bond forecast at 8.15 pct * Cut-off yield on 2022 federal bond forecast at 8.19 pct * Cut-off yield on 2030 federal bond forecast at 8.39 pct MUMBAI, Nov 16 India may sell the 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 99.70 rupees yielding 8.1945 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. India will sell 130 billion rupees of bonds, including 60 billion rupees of 8.15 percent 2022 bonds, 40 billion rupees of 8.07 percent July 2017 bonds, and 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct July 2017 bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 19, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.67 rupees (8.1532 percent) Average forecast : 99.66 rupees (8.1556 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.68 rupees (8.1505 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.60 rupees (8.1717 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 19, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.70 rupees (8.1945 percent) Average forecast : 99.68 rupees (8.1970 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.70 rupees (8.1945 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.66 rupees (8.2006 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 05, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Nov. 19, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 105.38 rupees (8.3860 percent) Average forecast : 105.37 rupees (8.3867 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.40 rupees (8.3834 percent) Lowest Forecast : 105.33 rupees (8.3907 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar & Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)