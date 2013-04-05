* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon * Results due after noon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yld on 2026 bond seen at 8.06 pct * Cut-off yld on 2020 bond seen at 7.88 pct * Cut-off yld on 2032 bond seen at 8.24 pct * Cut-off yld on 2042 bond seen at 8.23 pct MUMBAI, Apr 5 India may sell the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 102.14 rupees, yielding 8.0617 percent, at the first auction of the fiscal year on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. India will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026 bonds. It will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.12 pct 2020 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 8.30 pct 2042 bonds and 20 billion rupees of 8.32 pct 2032 bonds in the first auction of the fiscal year. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Apr. 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.35 rupees (7.8791 percent) Average forecast : 101.35 rupees (7.8791 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.40 rupees (7.8703 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.25 rupees (7.8965 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Apr. 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.14 rupees (8.0617 percent) Average forecast : 102.14 rupees (8.0619 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.20 rupees (8.0543 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.10 rupees (8.0666 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Apr. 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.72 rupees (8.2434 percent) Average forecast : 100.81 rupees (8.2333 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.10 rupees (8.2035 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.55 rupees (8.2605 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Apr. 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.73 rupees (8.2325 percent) Average forecast : 100.72 rupees (8.2329 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.10 rupees (8.1988 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.50 rupees (8.2527 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)