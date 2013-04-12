* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon * Results due afternoon (0630 GMT * Cut-off yld on 2018 bond seen at 7.76 pct * Cut-off yld on 2025 bond seen at 7.96 pct * Cut-off yld on 2030 bond seen at 8.14 pct * Cut-off yld on 2041 bond seen at 8.18 pct MUMBAI, Apr 12 India may sell the 8.20 percent bonds maturing in 2025 at 101.90 rupees, yielding 7.9556 percent, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. India will sell 60 billion rupees of 8.20 percent 2025 bonds. It will sell 30 billion rupees each of 7.83 pct 2018 bonds, 8.97 pct 2030 bonds and 8.83 pct 2041 bonds in the second auction of the fiscal year. The poll was conducted before the release of the factory output and the retail inflation data. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : Apr 11, 2018 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Apr. 15, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.28 rupees (7.7621 percent) Average forecast : 100.25 rupees (7.7675 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.33 rupees (7.7486 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.15 rupees (7.7927 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Apr. 15, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.90 rupees (7.9556 percent) Average forecast : 101.90 rupees (7.9561 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.95 rupees (7.9493 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.81 rupees (7.9670 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Apr. 15, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 107.65 rupees (8.1433 percent) Average forecast : 107.63 rupees (8.1459 percent) Highest Forecast : 107.65 rupees (8.1433 percent) Lowest Forecast : 107.55 rupees (8.1535 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Apr. 15, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 107.18 rupees (8.1760 percent) Average forecast : 107.23 rupees (8.1712 percent) Highest Forecast : 107.55 rupees (8.1439 percent) Lowest Forecast : 107.10 rupees (8.1824 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan, Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam and Jijo Jacob)