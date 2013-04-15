(Corrects bond coupon rate for 2042 bonds to 8.30 pct from 8.42 pct in second paragraph after RBI corrected the number)

MUMBAI, April 15 The Indian government will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on April 18, which includes issuance of 60 billion rupees of the 10-year benchmark 8.15 percent, 2022 bonds, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The government will also sell 30 billion rupees each of the 8.12 percent, 2020 bonds, 8.32 percent, 2032 bonds, and 8.30 percent, 2042 bonds, the Reserve Bank of India said. ($1 = 54.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)