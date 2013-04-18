* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. * Results due after noon * Cut-off yield for 2020 federal bond forecast at 7.63 pct * Cut-off yield for 2022 federal bond forecast at 7.79 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 federal bond forecast at 7.97 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 federal bond forecast at 7.98 pct MUMBAI, April 18 India may sell the benchmark 10-year 8.15 percent bonds maturing in 2022 at 102.31 rupees yielding 7.7903 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds including 60 billion rupees of the benchmark bonds. It will also sell 30 billion rupees each of the 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. The 2020 bonds may fetch 102.78 rupees or a yield of 7.6302 percent, the 2032 bonds may be sold at 103.35 rupees or a yield of 7.9748 percent and the 2042 bonds may be auctioned at 103.55 rupees yielding 7.9841 percent, the poll showed. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.15 pct 2022 bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 22, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.31 rupees (7.7903 percent) Average forecast : 102.32 rupees (7.7875 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.45 rupees (7.7682 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.26 rupees (7.7972 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec. 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 22, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.78 rupees (7.6302 percent) Average forecast : 102.78 rupees (7.6302 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.85 rupees (7.6181 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.70 rupees (7.6440 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 22, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.35 rupees (7.9748 percent) Average forecast : 103.41 rupees (7.9690 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.65 rupees (7.9449 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.20 rupees (7.9898 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : April 22, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.55 rupees (7.9841 percent) Average forecast : 103.50 rupees (7.9888 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.70 rupees (7.9713 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.13 rupees (8.0203 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan)