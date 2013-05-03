* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. * Results due after 1 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2018 federal bond forecast at 7.58 pct * Cut-off yield for 2026 federal bond forecast at 7.84 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 federal bond forecast at 8.01 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 federal bond forecast at 8.02 pct MUMBAI, May 3 India may sell the 8.33 percent bonds maturing in 2026 at 103.94 rupees yielding 7.8433 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds, including 60 billion rupees of the 2026 bond. It will also sell 30 billion rupees each of the 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. The poll was conducted after the release of the RBI policy. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2018 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 6, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.00 rupees (7.5810 percent) Average forecast : 101.01 rupees (7.5786 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.15 rupees (7.5442 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.90 rupees (7.6055 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 6, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 103.94 rupees (7.8433 percent) Average forecast : 103.92 rupees (7.8452 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.07 rupees (7.8271 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.75 rupees (7.8655 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 6, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 108.98 rupees (8.0085 percent) Average forecast : 108.95 rupees (8.0110 percent) Highest Forecast : 109.15 rupees (7.9910 percent) Lowest Forecast : 108.75 rupees (8.0311 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 6, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 108.98 rupees (8.0238 percent) Average forecast : 108.97 rupees (8.0246 percent) Highest Forecast : 109.10 rupees (8.0133 percent) Lowest Forecast : 108.85 rupees (8.0342 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Archana Narayanan, Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)