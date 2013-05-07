* WHAT: RBI bond purchases via open market operations * WHEN: On Tuesday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. * Results due after noon * Cut-off yield for July 2017 federal bond forecast at 7.51 pct * Cut-off yield for 2024 federal bond forecast at 7.87 pct * Cut-off yield for 2025 federal bond forecast at 7.79 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 federal bond forecast at 7.92 pct MUMBAI, May 7 India's central bank may buy the 8.07 percent bonds maturing in July 2017 at 101.97 rupees and a yield of 7.5060 percent at an open market operation (OMO) auction on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 12 traders showed. The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) of bonds, consisting of the July 2017 bonds, 7.35 percent 2024 bonds, 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, and 8.28 percent 2032 bonds. The 2024 bonds may be bought at 96.15 rupees/7.8741 percent, the 2025 bonds at 103.24 rupees/7.7856 percent, and the 2032 bonds at 103.50 rupees/7.9167 percent, the poll showed. State-owned banks will aggressively offer the 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, traders said, as this debt is in their held-to-maturity (HTM) basket. The RBI has asked banks to gradually cut the HTM debt ratio starting in the April-June quarter. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.07 pct 2017-July bond Maturity date : July 3, 2017 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 12 Median forecast : 101.97 rupees (7.5060 percent) Average forecast : 101.97 rupees (7.5060 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.05 rupees (7.4821 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.87 rupees (7.5327 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.35 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : June 22, 2024 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 7 Median forecast : 96.15 rupees (7.8741 percent) Average forecast : 96.26 rupees (7.8586 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.75 rupees (7.7904 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.95 rupees (7.9022 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : September 24, 2025 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 9 Median forecast : 103.24 rupees (7.7856 percent) Average forecast : 103.26 rupees (7.7826 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.41 rupees (7.7645 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.20 rupees (7.7906 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : February 15, 2032 Auction method : Multiple price-based Settlement date : May 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 8 Median forecast : 103.50 rupees (7.9167 percent) Average forecast : 103.52 rupees (7.9150 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.72 rupees (7.8947 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.30 rupees (7.9369 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 54.3 rupees) (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)