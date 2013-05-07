* WHAT: RBI bond purchases via open market operations
* WHEN: On Tuesday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
* Results due after noon
* Cut-off yield for July 2017 federal bond forecast at 7.51
pct
* Cut-off yield for 2024 federal bond forecast at 7.87 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2025 federal bond forecast at 7.79 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2032 federal bond forecast at 7.92 pct
MUMBAI, May 7 India's central bank may buy the
8.07 percent bonds maturing in July 2017 at 101.97 rupees and a
yield of 7.5060 percent at an open market operation (OMO)
auction on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 12 traders showed.
The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 100 billion rupees
($1.84 billion) of bonds, consisting of the July 2017 bonds,
7.35 percent 2024 bonds, 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, and 8.28
percent 2032 bonds.
The 2024 bonds may be bought at 96.15 rupees/7.8741 percent,
the 2025 bonds at 103.24 rupees/7.7856 percent, and the 2032
bonds at 103.50 rupees/7.9167 percent, the poll showed.
State-owned banks will aggressively offer the 8.28 percent
2032 bonds, traders said, as this debt is in their
held-to-maturity (HTM) basket. The RBI has asked banks to
gradually cut the HTM debt ratio starting in the April-June
quarter.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.07 pct 2017-July bond
Maturity date : July 3, 2017
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Settlement date : May 8, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 12
Median forecast : 101.97 rupees (7.5060 percent)
Average forecast : 101.97 rupees (7.5060 percent)
Highest Forecast : 102.05 rupees (7.4821 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 101.87 rupees (7.5327 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.35 pct 2024 bond
Maturity date : June 22, 2024
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Settlement date : May 8, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 7
Median forecast : 96.15 rupees (7.8741 percent)
Average forecast : 96.26 rupees (7.8586 percent)
Highest Forecast : 96.75 rupees (7.7904 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 95.95 rupees (7.9022 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond
Maturity date : September 24, 2025
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Settlement date : May 8, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 9
Median forecast : 103.24 rupees (7.7856 percent)
Average forecast : 103.26 rupees (7.7826 percent)
Highest Forecast : 103.41 rupees (7.7645 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 103.20 rupees (7.7906 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond
Maturity date : February 15, 2032
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Settlement date : May 8, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 8
Median forecast : 103.50 rupees (7.9167 percent)
Average forecast : 103.52 rupees (7.9150 percent)
Highest Forecast : 103.72 rupees (7.8947 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 103.30 rupees (7.9369 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 54.3 rupees)
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Writing by Neha Dasgupta;
Editing by Rafael Nam)