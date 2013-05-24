* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after noon * Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond seen at 7.24 pct * Cut-off yield for 2025 government bond seen at 7.36 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 7.43 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 government bond seen at 7.45 pct MUMBAI, May 24 India may sell the 8.20 percent bond maturing in 2025 at 106.73 rupees, yielding 7.3580 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds for 60 billion rupees, 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds, 8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 27, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 105.05 rupees (7.2380 percent) Average forecast : 105.04 rupees (7.2403 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.10 rupees (7.2295 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.90 rupees (7.2634 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 27, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 106.73 rupees (7.3580 percent) Average forecast : 106.74 rupees (7.3567 percent) Highest Forecast : 106.90 rupees (7.3377 percent) Lowest Forecast : 106.60 rupees (7.3735 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 27, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 109.00 rupees (7.4305 percent) Average forecast : 109.03 rupees (7.4279 percent) Highest Forecast : 109.40 rupees (7.3935 percent) Lowest Forecast : 108.80 rupees (7.4490 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : May 27, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 110.13 rupees (7.4471 percent) Average forecast : 110.13 rupees (7.4471 percent) Highest Forecast : 110.35 rupees (7.4297 percent) Lowest Forecast : 110.00 rupees (7.4569 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Archana Narayanan & Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)