* WHAT: Indian government bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
* Results due after noon
* Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond seen at 7.24 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2025 government bond seen at 7.36 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 7.43 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2042 government bond seen at 7.45 pct
MUMBAI, May 24 India may sell the 8.20 percent
bond maturing in 2025 at 106.73 rupees, yielding 7.3580 percent
at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders and
primary dealers showed.
The government is selling the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds for 60
billion rupees, 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020
bonds, 8.32 percent 2032 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond
Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : May 27, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 11
Median forecast : 105.05 rupees (7.2380 percent)
Average forecast : 105.04 rupees (7.2403 percent)
Highest Forecast : 105.10 rupees (7.2295 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 104.90 rupees (7.2634 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond
Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : May 27, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 11
Median forecast : 106.73 rupees (7.3580 percent)
Average forecast : 106.74 rupees (7.3567 percent)
Highest Forecast : 106.90 rupees (7.3377 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 106.60 rupees (7.3735 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond
Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2032
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : May 27, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 11
Median forecast : 109.00 rupees (7.4305 percent)
Average forecast : 109.03 rupees (7.4279 percent)
Highest Forecast : 109.40 rupees (7.3935 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 108.80 rupees (7.4490 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond
Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : May 27, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 11
Median forecast : 110.13 rupees (7.4471 percent)
Average forecast : 110.13 rupees (7.4471 percent)
Highest Forecast : 110.35 rupees (7.4297 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 110.00 rupees (7.4569 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
