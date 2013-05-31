* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. * Results due after noon * Cut-off yield for new 6-yr government bond seen at 7.21 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond seen at 7.22 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 government bond seen at 7.50 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 government bond seen at 7.53 pct MUMBAI, May 31 India may sell the 7.16 percent bond maturing in 2023 at 99.58 rupees, yielding 7.2192 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 11 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds for 60 billion rupees, as well as 30 billion rupees each of a new 6-year bond, 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. The poll was conducted after the release of the January-March quarter GDP data. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : New 6-year bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 3, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 7.21 percent Average forecast : 7.20 percent Highest Forecast : 7.29 percent Lowest Forecast : 7.15 percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : May 20, 2023 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 3, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 99.58 rupees (7.2192 percent) Average forecast : 99.56 rupees (7.2185 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.90 rupees (7.1736 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.30 rupees (7.2593 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 3, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 114.20 rupees (7.4998 percent) Average forecast : 114.28 rupees (7.4927 percent)1 Highest Forecast : 114.50 rupees (7.4717 percent) Lowest Forecast : 114.10 rupees (7.5092 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 3, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 115.13 rupees (7.5326 percent) Average forecast : 115.19 rupees (7.5283 percent) Highest Forecast : 115.50 rupees (7.5044 percent) Lowest Forecast : 114.97 rupees (7.5448 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Archana Narayanan & Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)