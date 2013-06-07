* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after noon * Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond seen at 7.32 pct * Cut-off yield for 2026 government bond seen at 7.38 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 7.47 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 government bond seen at 7.49 pct MUMBAI, June 7 India may sell the 8.33 percent bond maturing in 2026 at 107.92 rupees, yielding 7.3753 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds for 60 billion rupees, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 10, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.57 (7.3174 percent) Average forecast : 104.58 (7.3164 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.70 (7.2953 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.50 (7.3294 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 9, 2026 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 10, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 107.92 rupees (7.3753 percent) Average forecast : 107.93 rupees (7.3742 percent) Highest Forecast : 108.10 rupees (7.3542 percent) Lowest Forecast : 107.80 rupees (7.3885 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 10, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 108.60 rupees (7.4671 percent) Average forecast : 108.56 rupees (7.4710 percent) Highest Forecast : 108.75 rupees (7.4531 percent) Lowest Forecast : 108.30 rupees (7.4951 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Multiple price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 10, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 109.60 rupees (7.4881 percent) Average forecast : 109.54 rupees (7.4925 percent) Highest Forecast : 109.90 rupees (7.4647 percent) Lowest Forecast : 109.20 rupees (7.5196 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar and Suvasree DeyChoudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)