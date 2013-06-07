* WHAT: Indian government bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon
* Results due after noon
* Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond seen at 7.32 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2026 government bond seen at 7.38 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 7.47 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2042 government bond seen at 7.49 pct
MUMBAI, June 7 India may sell the 8.33 percent
bond maturing in 2026 at 107.92 rupees, yielding 7.3753 percent,
at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and
primary dealers showed.
The government is selling the 8.33 percent 2026 bonds for 60
billion rupees, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 8.12
percent 2020 bonds and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. It will also
sell 20 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond
Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : June 10, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 104.57 (7.3174 percent)
Average forecast : 104.58 (7.3164 percent)
Highest Forecast : 104.70 (7.2953 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 104.50 (7.3294 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond
Maturity date : July 9, 2026
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : June 10, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 107.92 rupees (7.3753 percent)
Average forecast : 107.93 rupees (7.3742 percent)
Highest Forecast : 108.10 rupees (7.3542 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 107.80 rupees (7.3885 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond
Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2032
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : June 10, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 108.60 rupees (7.4671 percent)
Average forecast : 108.56 rupees (7.4710 percent)
Highest Forecast : 108.75 rupees (7.4531 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 108.30 rupees (7.4951 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond
Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Multiple price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : June 10, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 109.60 rupees (7.4881 percent)
Average forecast : 109.54 rupees (7.4925 percent)
Highest Forecast : 109.90 rupees (7.4647 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 109.20 rupees (7.5196 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar and Suvasree
DeyChoudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)