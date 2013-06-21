* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after noon * Cut-off yield for 2019 government bond seen at 7.57 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond seen at 7.45 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 government bond seen at 7.76 pct * Cut-off yield for 2041 government bond seen at 7.78 pct MUMBAI, June 21 India may sell the 7.16 percent bond maturing in 2023 at 97.98 rupees, yielding 7.4505 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds. Three of the ten dealers said that the benchmark 2023 paper may see devolvement at the auction. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 24, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.62 (7.5712 percent) Average forecast : 98.62 (7.5710 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.80 (7.5328 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.40 (7.6183 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : May 20, 2023 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 24, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.98 rupees (7.4505 percent) Average forecast : 97.99 rupees (7.4498 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.25 rupees (7.4111 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.82 rupees (7.4740 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 24, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 111.48 rupees (7.7574 percent) Average forecast : 111.43 rupees (7.7623 percent) Highest Forecast : 111.95 rupees (7.7118 percent) Lowest Forecast : 111.00 rupees (7.8044 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec. 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : June 24, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 111.93 rupees (7.7819 percent) Average forecast : 111.90 rupees (7.7843 percent) Highest Forecast : 112.40 rupees (7.7445 percent) Lowest Forecast : 111.10 rupees (7.8487 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)