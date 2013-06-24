MUMBAI, June 24 India's central bank plans to
sell 10 billion rupees ($167.5 million) of inflation-linked
bonds on Tuesday with a coupon at current market levels, and
preferably not much above 2 percent, said an official with
direct knowledge of the sale.
The range sought by the Reserve Bank of India for the
10-year debt could lead to disagreements with potential bidders
over the pricing of the so-called linkers, which India has
re-launched after 16 years to try to wean investors from gold.
India's headline inflation rate based on the wholesale price
index slowed for a fourth straight month in May to
4.7 percent from a year earlier.
The RBI sold its initial tranche of 10 billion rupees
on June 4 at a real, or inflation-adjusted, yield
of 1.44 percent. But, the bonds are now yielding 1.69 percent
after a foreign investor-led sell-off in debt markets. Bond
prices and yields move in inverse directions.
The central bank is even willing to set an "appropriate
yield" if it considers the bids too aggressive at Tuesday's
auction, regardless of the bids received, the official said.
"Normally, when the product is new, bidding is conservative.
The size is also not very big," said the official, who declined
to be identified as he is not authorised to talk publicly about
the auction.
Pricing for inflation-linked bonds will be an important
barometer of demand, as India aims to sell up to 150 billion
rupees of linkers by the end of the fiscal year in March 2014.
Investors bid by quoting a real yield to the central bank
during the auction. The bank then decides on the final cut-off
yield.
Although India wants to keep borrowing costs low, traders
feel higher yields are justified for a new product and that the
RBI would need to compensate investors at a time of intense
market turbulence that has seen the rupee slump to
record lows.
"This time around the mood in the market is also negative as
confidence is shaken on fears of the impact of the rupee's
depreciation on inflation and FII outflows," said Deepan Bafna,
Fixed Income Investment Manager ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd, referring
to foreign institutional investors.
"So I see the inflation-indexed bond priced at 1.75 percent
or higher this time," Bafna said.
($1 = 59.7 Indian rupees)
