By Neha Dasgupta and Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, June 24 India's central bank plans to sell 10 billion rupees ($167.5 million) of inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday with a coupon at current market levels, and preferably not much above 2 percent, said an official with direct knowledge of the sale.

The range sought by the Reserve Bank of India for the 10-year debt could lead to disagreements with potential bidders over the pricing of the so-called linkers, which India has re-launched after 16 years to try to wean investors from gold.

India's headline inflation rate based on the wholesale price index slowed for a fourth straight month in May to 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

The RBI sold its initial tranche of 10 billion rupees on June 4 at a real, or inflation-adjusted, yield of 1.44 percent. But, the bonds are now yielding 1.69 percent after a foreign investor-led sell-off in debt markets. Bond prices and yields move in inverse directions.

The central bank is even willing to set an "appropriate yield" if it considers the bids too aggressive at Tuesday's auction, regardless of the bids received, the official said.

"Normally, when the product is new, bidding is conservative. The size is also not very big," said the official, who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to talk publicly about the auction.

Pricing for inflation-linked bonds will be an important barometer of demand, as India aims to sell up to 150 billion rupees of linkers by the end of the fiscal year in March 2014.

Investors bid by quoting a real yield to the central bank during the auction. The bank then decides on the final cut-off yield.

Although India wants to keep borrowing costs low, traders feel higher yields are justified for a new product and that the RBI would need to compensate investors at a time of intense market turbulence that has seen the rupee slump to record lows.

"This time around the mood in the market is also negative as confidence is shaken on fears of the impact of the rupee's depreciation on inflation and FII outflows," said Deepan Bafna, Fixed Income Investment Manager ICICI Lombard GIC Ltd, referring to foreign institutional investors.

"So I see the inflation-indexed bond priced at 1.75 percent or higher this time," Bafna said. ($1 = 59.7 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam and Prateek Chatterjee)