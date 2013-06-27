MUMBAI, June 27 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday bonds issued by state power distribution companies will be valued at their current market value, if they are traded and quoted.

If the bonds are not traded and quoted, they will be valued on a yield to maturity basis with a mark-up, the central bank said in a statement.

The illiquid bonds will be priced 75 basis points higher than federal government bonds if the papers are held by the state distribution companies, but guaranteed by the state government.

The mark-up will be 100 basis points if they are not guaranteed by state governments, and 50 basis points when the bonds are held by the state governments, the RBI said.

These bonds will be issued by the distribution companies and will be serviced by them for a specified initial period till they are taken over by the state governments in a phased manner.

These power distribution company bonds do not enjoy a statutory liquidity ratio status. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)