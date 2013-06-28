* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after noon * Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond seen at 7.72 pct * Cut-off yield for 2025 government bond seen at 7.69 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond seen at 7.85 pct * Cut-off yield for 2035 government bond seen at 7.83 pct MUMBAI, June 28 India may sell the 8.20 percent bond maturing in 2025 at 104 rupees, yielding 7.6878 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 8.20 percent 2025 bonds, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds and 8.32 percent 2032 bonds, and 20 billion rupees of 7.40 percent 2035 bonds. Dealers expect good demand from state-run banks as they are expected to replenish books after booking profits for quarter-end. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.20 (7.7242 percent) Average forecast : 102.20 (7.7244 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.34 (7.6995 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.10 (7.7419 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.20 pct 2025 bond Maturity date : Sept 24, 2025 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.00 rupees (7.6878 percent) Average forecast : 104.00 rupees (7.6876 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.10 rupees (7.6747 percent) Lowest Forecast : 103.75 rupees (7.7182 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug. 2, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.60 rupees (7.8499 percent) Average forecast : 104.63 rupees (7.8473 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.16 rupees (7.7949 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.30 rupees (7.8795 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.40 pct 2035 bond Maturity date : Sept. 9, 2035 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 2, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.52 rupees (7.8271 percent) Average forecast : 95.43 rupees (7.8362 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.75 rupees (7.8044 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.00 rupees (7.8788 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan and Suvashree DeyChoudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)