* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after noon * Cut-off yield for 2019 government bond seen at 7.63 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond seen at 7.44 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 government bond seen at 7.85 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 government bond seen at 7.88 pct MUMBAI, July 5 India may sell the 7.16 percent bond maturing in 2023 at 98.03 rupees, yielding 7.4443 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and primary dealers showed. The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the 7.16 percent 2023 bonds, as well as 30 billion rupees each of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds, 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 8.30 percent 2042 bonds. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.34 (7.6323 percent) Average forecast : 98.38 (7.6239 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.60 (7.5763 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.25 (7.6517 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.16 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : May 20, 2023 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 98.03 rupees (7.4443 percent) Average forecast : 98.00 rupees (7.4484 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.12 rupees (7.4301 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.85 rupees (7.4700 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 110.55 rupees (7.8471 percent) Average forecast : 110.58 rupees (7.8440 percent) Highest Forecast : 110.99 rupees (7.8037 percent) Lowest Forecast : 110.25 rupees (7.8768 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec. 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : July 8, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 104.75 rupees (7.8826 percent) Average forecast : 104.66 rupees (7.8902 percent) Highest Forecast : 105.10 rupees (7.8531 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.00 rupees (7.9463 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar, Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)