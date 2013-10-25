By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Oct 25 India is likely to implement its
planned 500 billion rupee ($8.1 billion) debt swap plan only
after the government's yearly borrowing programme concludes in
February, two officials aware of the country's plans said.
India was expected to hold off on its first debt swap
because the current period of volatility in bond markets could
make it less successful, the officials said.
The government announced the planned debt swap under the
budget unveiled this year. It would involve buying short-end
bonds and selling an equivalent amount of longer maturity debt
in a fiscally neutral action intended to ease near-term
redemption pressures on government finances.
However, longer-end bonds were currently less attractive
because of market expectations the central bank would continue
raising interest rates after its 25 basis point hike last month,
said an official.
"The market is showing uncertainty as of now, so it would be
better to have it (debt swap) after the borrowing is over," said
one of the officials involved with the process who was not
authorised to publicly discuss the deliberations.
The officials said only if longer-end bonds rally would the
the country reconsider its currently timing plans. India's
government makes the final decisions but the central bank
manages the country's debt programme.
India may also consider making debt switches a more
permanent feature to better manage redemptions and liquidity,
the officials added.
"It has to be looked at from the market development
perspective also, not just as a one-off," said one of the
officials.
Under the budget for the fiscal year ending in March, the
government plans to borrow a total of 5.79 trillion rupees by
Feb. 7, leaving around seven weeks to conduct the debt swap.
The government has already announced it will buy back
shorter-end bonds due to mature between 2015/16 and 2017/18
fiscal years but has not announced which longer-end bonds it
will target to sell.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield has risen
around half a percentage point this year.
($1=61.6 rupees)
