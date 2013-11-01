MUMBAI Nov 1 India's central bank said it had extended the bidding time for Friday's 140 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) bond auction till 1315 local time, extending the deadline for a second time.

The bidding time was first extended till 1300. It was originally expected to be concluded at noon.

The Reserve Bank of India was experiencing technical difficulties in its bidding portal, said dealers, citing the explanation provided by the central bank.

A central bank spokeswoman cited "system issues."

The Indian government is selling 140 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 60 billion rupees of the 2027 bonds and 40 billion rupees of the 8.12 percent 2020 bond. It will also sell 20 billion rupees each of the 9.20 percent 2030 bond and 8.83 percent 2041 bond. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)