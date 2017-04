MUMBAI Nov 8 * India raises 150 billion rupees via sale of bonds; no devolvement on underwriters - cbank * India cbank: cut-off price for 7.16 percent 2023 bond at 88.76 rupees, yield at 8.9368 percent; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 7.28 percent 2019 bond at 92.84 rupees, yield at 8.94 percent; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.32 percent 2032 bond at 91.05 rupees, yield at 9.3378 percent; fully sold * India cbank: cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 89.67 rupees, yield at 9.3351 percent; fully sold