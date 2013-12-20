* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after 1 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond forecast at 8.97 pct * Cut-off yield for 2027 government bond forecast at 9.20 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 government bond forecast at 9.20 pct * Cut-off yield for 2043 government bond forecast at 9.25 pct MUMBAI, Dec 20 India may sell the 8.28 percent bond maturing in 2027, yielding 9.1975 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 15 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees ($2.41 billion) of bonds. It will sell 70 billion rupees of the 8.28 percent 2027 bonds and 20 billion rupees each of 9.20 percent 2030 and a new 2043 bond. It will also sell 40 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 15 Median forecast : 95.65 rupees (8.9723 percent) Average forecast : 95.65 rupees (8.9723 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.75 rupees (8.9521 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.50 rupees (9.0026 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2027 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 15 Median forecast : 92.90 rupees (9.1975 percent) Average forecast : 92.94 rupees (9.1920 percent) Highest Forecast : 93.15 rupees (9.1634 percent) Lowest Forecast : 92.75 rupees (9.2180 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 9.20 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Sept 30, 2030 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 15 Median forecast : 99.95 rupees (9.2029 percent) Average forecast : 99.99 rupees (9.1987 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.15 rupees(9.1793 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.80 rupees (9.2206 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : New 30 year 2043 bond Maturity date : Dec 23, 2043 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 15 Median forecast : 9.25 percent Average forecast : 9.25 percent Highest Forecast : 9.33 percent Lowest Forecast : 9.15 percent --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.1350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar and Suvasree DeyChoudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)