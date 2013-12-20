* WHAT: Indian government bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon
* Results due after 1 p.m.
* Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond forecast at 8.97
pct
* Cut-off yield for 2027 government bond forecast at 9.20
pct
* Cut-off yield for 2030 government bond forecast at 9.20
pct
* Cut-off yield for 2043 government bond forecast at 9.25
pct
MUMBAI, Dec 20 India may sell the 8.28 percent
bond maturing in 2027, yielding 9.1975 percent, at an auction on
Friday, a Reuters poll of 15 traders showed.
The government is selling 150 billion rupees ($2.41 billion)
of bonds. It will sell 70 billion rupees of the 8.28 percent
2027 bonds and 20 billion rupees each of 9.20 percent 2030 and a
new 2043 bond. It will also sell 40 billion rupees of 8.12
percent 2020 bonds.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond
Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020
Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 15
Median forecast : 95.65 rupees (8.9723 percent)
Average forecast : 95.65 rupees (8.9723 percent)
Highest Forecast : 95.75 rupees (8.9521 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 95.50 rupees (9.0026 percent)
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.28 pct 2027 bond
Maturity date : Sept. 21, 2027
Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 15
Median forecast : 92.90 rupees (9.1975 percent)
Average forecast : 92.94 rupees (9.1920 percent)
Highest Forecast : 93.15 rupees (9.1634 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 92.75 rupees (9.2180 percent)
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 9.20 pct 2030 bond
Maturity date : Sept 30, 2030
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 15
Median forecast : 99.95 rupees (9.2029 percent)
Average forecast : 99.99 rupees (9.1987 percent)
Highest Forecast : 100.15 rupees(9.1793 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 99.80 rupees (9.2206 percent)
------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : New 30 year 2043 bond
Maturity date : Dec 23, 2043
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2013
Number of poll respondents: 15
Median forecast : 9.25 percent
Average forecast : 9.25 percent
Highest Forecast : 9.33 percent
Lowest Forecast : 9.15 percent
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 62.1350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar and
Suvasree DeyChoudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)