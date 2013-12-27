* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after 1 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2019 government bond forecast at 9.00 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond forecast at 8.91 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond forecast at 9.30 pct * Cut-off yield for 2043 government bond forecast at 9.30 pct MUMBAI, Dec 27 India may sell the benchmark 10-year government bond maturing in 2023 at 8.9148 percent yield, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) of bonds. It will sell 70 billion rupees of the 8.83 pct 2032 bonds, 20 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 and 30 billion rupees each of 7.28 percent 2019 bonds and 9.23 pct 2043 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 30, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 92.73 rupees (9.0007 percent) Average forecast : 92.72 rupees (9.0030 percent) Highest Forecast : 92.88 rupees (8.9635 percent) Lowest Forecast : 92.65 rupees (9.0206 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.83 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : Nov. 25, 2023 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 30, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.44 (8.9148 percent) Average forecast : 99.47 (8.9087 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.70 (8.8739 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.32 (8.9326 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug 2., 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 30, 2013 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 91.38 rupees (9.3016 percent) Average forecast : 91.29 rupees (9.3125 percent) Highest Forecast : 91.60 rupees (9.2748 percent) Lowest Forecast : 90.95 rupees (9.3543 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 9.23 pct 2043 bond Maturity date : Dec 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Dec. 23, 2043 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.33 rupees (9.2968 percent) Average forecast : 99.25 rupees (9.3043 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.60 rupees (9.2693 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.80 rupees (9.3496 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.0700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat & Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)