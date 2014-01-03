* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after 1 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2020 government bond forecast at 9.09 pct * Cut-off yield for 2027 government bond forecast at 9.30 pct * Cut-off yield for 2030 government bond forecast at 9.27 pct * Cut-off yield for 2042 government bond forecast at 9.29 pct MUMBAI, Jan 3 India may sell the 8.24 percent bond maturing in 2027, yielding 9.3026 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees ($2.41 billion) of bonds. It will sell 70 billion rupees of the 8.24 percent 2027 bonds and 20 billion rupees each of 9.20 percent 2030 and 8.30 pct 2042 bond. It will also sell 40 billion rupees of 8.12 percent 2020 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.12 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Dec 10, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 6, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 95.08 rupees (9.0915 percent) Average forecast : 95.08 rupees (9.0898 percent) Highest Forecast : 95.18 rupees (9.0701 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.03 rupees (9.1007 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.24 pct 2027 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2027 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 6, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 92.03 rupees (9.3026 percent) Average forecast : 92.08 rupees (9.2957 percent) Highest Forecast : 92.30 rupees (9.2644 percent) Lowest Forecast : 91.90 rupees (9.3210 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 9.20 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Sept 30, 2030 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 6, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 99.43 rupees (9.2652 percent) Average forecast : 99.47 rupees (9.2599 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.85 rupees (9.2147 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.05 rupees (9.3100 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.30 pct 2042 bond Maturity date : Dec 31, 2042 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 6, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 90.13 rupees (9.2875 percent) Average forecast : 90.04 rupees (9.2970 percent) Highest Forecast : 90.30 rupees (9.2689 percent) Lowest Forecast : 89.60 rupees (9.3458 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.1350 Indian rupees) ($1 = 62.2050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Swati Bhat, Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)