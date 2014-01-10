* WHAT: Indian government bond auction * WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to noon * Results due after 1 p.m. * Cut-off yield for 2019 government bond forecast at 8.87 pct * Cut-off yield for 2023 government bond forecast at 8.78 pct * Cut-off yield for 2032 government bond forecast at 9.16 pct * Cut-off yield for 2043 government bond forecast at 9.18 pct MUMBAI, Jan 10 India may sell the benchmark 10-year government bond maturing in 2023 yielding 8.7811 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 70 billion rupees of the 10-year 2023 bonds, 30 billion rupees each of 7.28 percent 2019 and 9.23 pct 2043 bonds. It will also sell 20 billion rupees of 8.32 percent 2032 bonds. Following are the detailed results of the poll: ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 7.28 pct 2019 bond Maturity date : June 3, 2019 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 13, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 93.28 rupees (8.8725 percent) Average forecast : 93.30 rupees (8.8674 percent) Highest Forecast : 93.40 rupees (8.8434 percent) Lowest Forecast : 93.26 rupees (8.8775 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.83 pct 2023 bond Maturity date : Nov. 25, 2023 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 13, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.30 (8.7811 percent) Average forecast : 100.29 (8.7828 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.40 (8.7658 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.22 (8.7933 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 8.32 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Aug 2., 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 13, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 92.60 rupees (9.1554 percent) Average forecast : 92.57 rupees (9.1585 percent) Highest Forecast : 92.69 rupees (9.1452 percent) Lowest Forecast : 92.40 rupees (9.1794 percent) ------------------------------------------------------------ Bond : 9.23 pct 2043 bond Maturity date : Dec 23, 2043 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 13, 2014 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.50 rupees (9.1797 percent) Average forecast : 100.40 rupees (9.1895 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.70 rupees (9.1602 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.80 rupees (9.2488 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Subhadip Sircar & Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)