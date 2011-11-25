* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
* Results due after 2:30 p.m.
* Cut-off yield for 2024 federal bond forecast at 8.99 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2040 federal bond forecast at 9.24 pct
* Cut-off price for 2020 floating rate bond forecast at 92.5
rupees
MUMBAI, Nov 25 India may sell the 9.15
percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 101.20 rupees yielding 8.9904
percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders
showed.
The government is selling 130 billion rupees of bonds. It
will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040 bonds, 60
billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 30 billion rupees
of floating rate bond maturing in 2020 bonds.
The 2040 bonds may fetch 90.60 rupees or a yield of 9.2379
percent, and the floating rate bond may be sold at 92.50 rupees,
the poll showed.
Some amount of the 2024 and 2040 bond auctions could devolve
on primary dealers, a few of the poll respondents indicated.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
Bond : Floating rate bond 2020
Maturity date : Dec. 21, 2020
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Nov. 28, 2011
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 92.50 rupees
Average forecast : 92.25 rupees
Highest Forecast : 93.50 rupees
Lowest Forecast : 91.00 rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond
Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Nov. 28, 2011
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 101.20 rupees (8.9904 percent)
Average forecast : 101.16 rupees (8.9957 percent)
Highest Forecast : 101.30 rupees (8.9773 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 101.00 rupees (9.0167 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.30 pct 2040 bond
Maturity date : July 2, 2040
Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Nov. 28, 2011
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 90.60 rupees (9.2379 percent)
Average forecast : 90.58 rupees (9.2401 percent)
Highest Forecast : 90.85 rupees (9.2108 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 90.30 rupees (9.2706 percent)
---------------------------------------------------------------
