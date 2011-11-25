* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

* Results due after 2:30 p.m.

* Cut-off yield for 2024 federal bond forecast at 8.99 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2040 federal bond forecast at 9.24 pct

* Cut-off price for 2020 floating rate bond forecast at 92.5 rupees

MUMBAI, Nov 25 India may sell the 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 101.20 rupees yielding 8.9904 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

The government is selling 130 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 30 billion rupees of floating rate bond maturing in 2020 bonds.

The 2040 bonds may fetch 90.60 rupees or a yield of 9.2379 percent, and the floating rate bond may be sold at 92.50 rupees, the poll showed.

Some amount of the 2024 and 2040 bond auctions could devolve on primary dealers, a few of the poll respondents indicated. --------------------------------------------------------------- Following are the detailed results of the poll: Bond : Floating rate bond 2020 Maturity date : Dec. 21, 2020 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Nov. 28, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 92.50 rupees Average forecast : 92.25 rupees Highest Forecast : 93.50 rupees Lowest Forecast : 91.00 rupees --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 9.15 pct 2024 bond Maturity date : Nov. 14, 2024 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Nov. 28, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.20 rupees (8.9904 percent) Average forecast : 101.16 rupees (8.9957 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.30 rupees (8.9773 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.00 rupees (9.0167 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.30 pct 2040 bond Maturity date : July 2, 2040 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Nov. 28, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 90.60 rupees (9.2379 percent) Average forecast : 90.58 rupees (9.2401 percent) Highest Forecast : 90.85 rupees (9.2108 percent) Lowest Forecast : 90.30 rupees (9.2706 percent) --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)