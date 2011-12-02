* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
* Results due after 2:30 p.m.
* Cut-off yield for 2018 federal bond forecast at 8.65 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2021 federal bond forecast at 8.72 pct
* Cut-off yield for 2030 federal bond forecast at 9.02 pct
MUMBAI, Dec 2 India may sell the benchmark
8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 100.45 rupees yielding
8.7195 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10
traders showed.
The government is selling 130 billion rupees of bonds. It
will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 60
billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees
of a new 19-year 2030 bond.
The 2018 bonds may fetch 96.03 rupees or a yield of 8.6521
percent, and the new 19-year 2030 bonds may be sold at a cut-off
yield of 9.02 percent, the poll showed. None of the traders
polled expected any devolvement in any of the papers.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.79 pct 2021 bond
Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021
Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 5, 2011
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 100.45 rupees (8.7195 percent)
Average forecast : 100.46 rupees (8.7180 percent)
Highest Forecast : 100.60 rupees (8.6967 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 100.40 rupees (8.7271 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond
Maturity date : April 11, 2018
Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 5, 2011
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 96.03 rupees (8.6521 percent)
Average forecast : 96.00 rupees (8.6576 percent)
Highest Forecast : 96.03 rupees (8.6521 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 95.93 rupees (8.6734 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : New 19-year paper
Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030
Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based at Rs.100
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : Dec. 5, 2011
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 9.02 percent
Average forecast : 9.02 percent
Highest Forecast : 9.03 percent
Lowest Forecast : 9.00 percent
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk)