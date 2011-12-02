* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

* Results due after 2:30 p.m.

* Cut-off yield for 2018 federal bond forecast at 8.65 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2021 federal bond forecast at 8.72 pct

* Cut-off yield for 2030 federal bond forecast at 9.02 pct

MUMBAI, Dec 2 India may sell the benchmark 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at 100.45 rupees yielding 8.7195 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

The government is selling 130 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 40 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 60 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of a new 19-year 2030 bond.

The 2018 bonds may fetch 96.03 rupees or a yield of 8.6521 percent, and the new 19-year 2030 bonds may be sold at a cut-off yield of 9.02 percent, the poll showed. None of the traders polled expected any devolvement in any of the papers.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 pct 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021 Sale Amount : 60 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Dec. 5, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.45 rupees (8.7195 percent) Average forecast : 100.46 rupees (8.7180 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.60 rupees (8.6967 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.40 rupees (8.7271 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2018 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Dec. 5, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.03 rupees (8.6521 percent) Average forecast : 96.00 rupees (8.6576 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.03 rupees (8.6521 percent) Lowest Forecast : 95.93 rupees (8.6734 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : New 19-year paper Maturity date : Dec. 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based at Rs.100 Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Dec. 5, 2011 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 9.02 percent Average forecast : 9.02 percent Highest Forecast : 9.03 percent Lowest Forecast : 9.00 percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk)