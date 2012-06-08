* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction

MUMBAI, June 8 India may sell the new 10 year paper at 8.16 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 15 traders showed.

The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds including 70 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper. It will also sell 30 billion rupees of 8.24 percent 2018 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 8.97 percent 2030 and 20 billion rupees of 8.36 percent 2036 bonds.

The 2018 bonds may fetch 100.00 rupees or a yield of 8.2364 percent, and the 2030 bonds may be sold at 104.50 rupees or a yield of 8.4832 percent, the poll showed. The 2036 bond is expected to be sold at 97.87 rupees yielding 8.54 percent.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : New 10-year bond Maturity date : June 11, 2022 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Jun. 11, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 15 Median forecast : 8.16 percent Average forecast : 8.17 percent Highest Forecast : 8.20 percent Lowest Forecast : 8.12 percent ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.24 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : Apr 22, 2018 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Jun. 11, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 100.00 rupees (8.2364 percent) Average forecast : 100.00 rupees (8.2364 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.07 rupees (8.2211 percent) Lowest Forecast : 99.89 rupees (8.2604 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.97 pct 2030 bond Maturity date : Dec 5, 2030 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Jun. 11, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 104.50 rupees (8.4832 percent) Average forecast : 104.56 rupees (8.4769 percent) Highest Forecast : 104.80 rupees (8.4519 percent) Lowest Forecast : 104.30 rupees (8.5041 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.36 pct 2036 bond Maturity date : Jun 7, 2036 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : Jun. 11, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 11 Median forecast : 97.87 rupees (8.5400 percent) Average forecast : 97.93 rupees (8.5337 percent) Highest Forecast : 98.65 rupees (8.4622 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.67 rupees (8.5601 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Madhura Karnik, Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)