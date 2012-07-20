* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction
* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 0500 GMT to 0630 GMT
* 2020 bond cut-off price seen at 100.26 rupees; yld 8.1424
pct
* 2026 bond cut-off price seen at 101.19 rupees; yld 8.1847
pct
* 2032 bond cut-off price seen at 98.30 rupees; yld 8.4583
pct
* 2041 bond cut-off price seen at 102.59 rupees; yld 8.5856
pct
MUMBAI, July 20 India may sell the 8.19 percent
2020 bonds at 8.1424 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters
poll of 10 traders showed.
The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds. It
will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 70
billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026, 20 billion rupees of 8.28
percent 2032 bonds, and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds each.
The 2026 bonds may fetch 101.19 rupees, or a yield of 8.1847
percent, and the 2032 bonds may be sold at 98.30 rupees,
yielding 8.4583 percent.
The 2041 bonds may be sold at 102.59 rupees, or a yield of
8.5856 percent.
Following are the detailed results of the poll:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond
Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020
Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : July 23, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 100.26 rupees (8.1424 percent)
Average forecast : 100.27 rupees (8.1407 percent)
Highest Forecast : 100.35 rupees (8.1261 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 100.22 rupees (8.1496 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond
Maturity date : July 09, 2026
Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : July 23, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 10
Median forecast : 101.19 rupees (8.1847 percent)
Average forecast : 101.18 rupees (8.1864 percent)
Highest Forecast : 101.27 rupees (8.1751 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 101.03 rupees (8.2040 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond
Maturity date : Feb 15, 2032
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : July 23, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 09
Median forecast : 98.30 rupees (8.4583 percent)
Average forecast : 98.36 rupees (8.4515 percent)
Highest Forecast : 99.48 rupees (8.3334 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 98.12 rupees (8.4775 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond
Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041
Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees
Auction method : Uniform price-based
Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale
amount
Settlement date : July 23, 2012
Number of poll respondents: 09
Median forecast : 102.59 rupees (8.5856 percent)
Average forecast : 102.60 rupees (8.5843 percent)
Highest Forecast : 103.00 rupees (8.5481 percent)
Lowest Forecast : 102.40 rupees (8.6030 percent)
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Madhura Karnik and Archana Narayanan; Editing by
Rafael Nam)