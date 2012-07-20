* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction

* WHEN: On Friday, bidding from 0500 GMT to 0630 GMT

* 2020 bond cut-off price seen at 100.26 rupees; yld 8.1424 pct

* 2026 bond cut-off price seen at 101.19 rupees; yld 8.1847 pct

* 2032 bond cut-off price seen at 98.30 rupees; yld 8.4583 pct

* 2041 bond cut-off price seen at 102.59 rupees; yld 8.5856 pct

MUMBAI, July 20 India may sell the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds at 8.1424 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed.

The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds. It will sell 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.33 percent 2026, 20 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032 bonds, and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds each.

The 2026 bonds may fetch 101.19 rupees, or a yield of 8.1847 percent, and the 2032 bonds may be sold at 98.30 rupees, yielding 8.4583 percent.

The 2041 bonds may be sold at 102.59 rupees, or a yield of 8.5856 percent.

Following are the detailed results of the poll: --------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.19 pct 2020 bond Maturity date : Jan 16, 2020 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 100.26 rupees (8.1424 percent) Average forecast : 100.27 rupees (8.1407 percent) Highest Forecast : 100.35 rupees (8.1261 percent) Lowest Forecast : 100.22 rupees (8.1496 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.33 pct 2026 bond Maturity date : July 09, 2026 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 101.19 rupees (8.1847 percent) Average forecast : 101.18 rupees (8.1864 percent) Highest Forecast : 101.27 rupees (8.1751 percent) Lowest Forecast : 101.03 rupees (8.2040 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 09 Median forecast : 98.30 rupees (8.4583 percent) Average forecast : 98.36 rupees (8.4515 percent) Highest Forecast : 99.48 rupees (8.3334 percent) Lowest Forecast : 98.12 rupees (8.4775 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.83 pct 2041 bond Maturity date : Dec 12, 2041 Sale Amount : 20 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale

amount Settlement date : July 23, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 09 Median forecast : 102.59 rupees (8.5856 percent) Average forecast : 102.60 rupees (8.5843 percent) Highest Forecast : 103.00 rupees (8.5481 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.40 rupees (8.6030 percent) ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Madhura Karnik and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)